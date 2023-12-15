Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Senior Officer Buys C$17,634.00 in Stock

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Éric Cantin purchased 600 shares of Boralex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$29.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 995 shares in the company, valued at C$29,243.05.

Boralex Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of BLX stock opened at C$34.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of C$3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.46. Boralex Inc. has a 1 year low of C$25.40 and a 1 year high of C$43.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.32.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$178.10 million. Boralex had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 7.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boralex Inc. will post 1.1636755 earnings per share for the current year.

Boralex Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. CSFB raised their target price on Boralex from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Boralex from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$42.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.15.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

