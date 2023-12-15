bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of bluebird bio to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC started coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $4.21 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised bluebird bio from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.92.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BLUE

bluebird bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $3.30 on Monday. bluebird bio has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $8.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.98.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 419.64% and a negative return on equity of 34.32%. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was up 17364.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of bluebird bio

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 885.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in bluebird bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in bluebird bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.