BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,565 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 446,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 127,240 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 427,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28,739 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 299,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 162,979 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 255,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 246,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Price Performance

BIT opened at $15.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.56. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $15.39.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.