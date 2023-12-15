Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 885 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,713,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,559,000 after purchasing an additional 279,268 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in General Mills by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,076,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,986,000 after purchasing an additional 216,622 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,594,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,334,000 after purchasing an additional 257,174 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 123,599.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after purchasing an additional 75,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS opened at $66.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.59 and its 200 day moving average is $70.23. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.56%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC started coverage on General Mills in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

