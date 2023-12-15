Bay Rivers Group Lowers Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bay Rivers Group trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,254,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,656,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,484,212,000 after buying an additional 1,608,559 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,326,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,913,893,000 after buying an additional 1,244,230 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,222 shares of company stock worth $7,091,898 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $251.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.87. The company has a market capitalization of $798.07 billion, a PE ratio of 80.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.26. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.70.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

