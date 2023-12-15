Barclays Boosts CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target to $61.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on CRSP. Citigroup upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $62.94 on Monday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $76.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.69 and its 200 day moving average is $53.92. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.82.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.8% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 32.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

