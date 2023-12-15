Bank of New Hampshire Sells 509 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,138 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,247,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,816,000 after purchasing an additional 205,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,626,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,372,000 after acquiring an additional 115,588 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $232.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.87 and a 200-day moving average of $214.95. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $233.14.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

