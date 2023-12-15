Bank of New Hampshire Sells 200 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bank of New Hampshire cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $74.44 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.19 and a fifty-two week high of $74.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.30.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

