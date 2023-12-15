Bank of New Hampshire Sells 167 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 9,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.54.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP stock opened at $235.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $257.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.36 and its 200 day moving average is $234.98.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. Research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.59%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

