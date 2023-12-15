Bank of New Hampshire Sells 1,349 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Bank of New Hampshire’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bank of New Hampshire owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $30.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.63.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.