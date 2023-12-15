Bank of New Hampshire Lowers Stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth $657,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,210,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $395,889,000 after acquiring an additional 700,948 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 496,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,969,000 after acquiring an additional 72,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

RL opened at $141.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.43. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $100.82 and a 1 year high of $144.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.18. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RL shares. Guggenheim raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.06.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile



Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

