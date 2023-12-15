Bank of New Hampshire Has $727,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD opened at $75.67 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $78.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

