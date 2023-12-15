Bank of New Hampshire Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Humana by 102,197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,920,592,000 after buying an additional 13,228,377 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $690,516,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 723.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,438,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,404,000 after buying an additional 1,263,821 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,332,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 393.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 698,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,987,000 after buying an additional 557,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Argus raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.61.

NYSE HUM opened at $468.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $501.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $482.46. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $423.29 and a twelve month high of $541.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.55.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

