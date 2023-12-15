Bank of New Hampshire Has $1.01 Million Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 1,313.1% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 436,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,232,000 after buying an additional 405,301 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 101,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 144,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB opened at $34.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.89. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $37.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.27%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

