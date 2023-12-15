Bank of New Hampshire Buys 2,134 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,745 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 715.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.50 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.95.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.67. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

