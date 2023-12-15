Bank of America Upgrades Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $160.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $140.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.58.

NYSE DGX opened at $137.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.91. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $119.59 and a 12 month high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

