Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Purchases 2,762 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,266,000 after acquiring an additional 393,739 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 203.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 26,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 14,311 shares during the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

NYSE GSBD opened at $15.14 on Friday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average of $14.29.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GSBD

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

(Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.