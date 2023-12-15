B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,474,929 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 184% from the previous session’s volume of 519,926 shares.The stock last traded at $19.59 and had previously closed at $22.99.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The asset manager reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.28%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.57%. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is -156.86%.

In other news, Director Tamara Sue Brandt purchased 1,635 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.64 per share, with a total value of $50,096.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,195 shares of the company's stock, valued at $189,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Agostino Robert P. D bought 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $106,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,408,901.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 37,135 shares of company stock valued at $803,126. Insiders own 33.90% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RILY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 51.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 137.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 289.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 41.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

