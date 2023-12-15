Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “inline” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Augmedix Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ AUGX opened at $5.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.44 million, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of -0.15. Augmedix has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $6.00.

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Augmedix had a negative return on equity of 2,702.83% and a negative net margin of 49.55%. The company had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.41 million.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Augmedix

In other news, CFO Paul Ginocchio bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Augmedix in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Augmedix in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Augmedix in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Augmedix in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Augmedix in the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application.

