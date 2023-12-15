Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of research firms have commented on AC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Associated Capital Group from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Associated Capital Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Associated Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Associated Capital Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Associated Capital Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AC

Associated Capital Group Price Performance

Associated Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Associated Capital Group stock opened at $34.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.45. Associated Capital Group has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $42.97. The firm has a market cap of $752.41 million, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Capital Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 84,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 109,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Capital Group

(Get Free Report

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.