Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE AWI opened at $97.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.50. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $99.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.29. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $347.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 22.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,896,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,711,000 after buying an additional 727,241 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,622,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,849,000 after buying an additional 45,095 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,112,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,171,000 after buying an additional 19,183 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,079,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,747,000 after buying an additional 42,927 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

