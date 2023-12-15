Angela S. Lekatsas Acquires 5,000 Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Stock

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) Director Angela S. Lekatsas purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,000.00.

Baytex Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BTE opened at C$4.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.17. Baytex Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of C$3.83 and a 52-week high of C$6.37.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$1.16 billion during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 31.01%. Research analysts forecast that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.9730337 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.38%.

BTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$9.25 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.25 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$7.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Baytex Energy

About Baytex Energy

(Get Free Report)

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.