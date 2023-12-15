Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,399 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up 2.6% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $15,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 11,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 181,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,702,000 after buying an additional 9,247 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ADI stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.30. 1,286,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,366,991. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $202.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.