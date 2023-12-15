Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $37.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $29.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.31% from the stock’s current price.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. William Blair lowered shares of Ameresco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.62.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AMRC

Ameresco Stock Up 10.0 %

Ameresco stock opened at $36.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.38 and its 200-day moving average is $41.06. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $335.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.05 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ameresco

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.59 per share, with a total value of $451,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,720 shares in the company, valued at $17,930,134.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.66 per share, with a total value of $339,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 813,720 shares in the company, valued at $18,438,895.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.59 per share, with a total value of $451,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,930,134.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,350 and sold 1,507 shares valued at $65,570. 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameresco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ameresco by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 17,857 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 58.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 6.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,241,000 after buying an additional 72,667 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameresco

(Get Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.