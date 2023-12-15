Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $29.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $26.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $801.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.87. Amalgamated Financial has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $26.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.06 million. Analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

In other news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 8,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $206,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 8,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $206,376.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sean Searby sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $58,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,486.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,599 shares of company stock valued at $366,786 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 23.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,031,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,780,000 after buying an additional 574,571 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 700,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after acquiring an additional 370,526 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,024,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 285,321 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,972,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 178,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

