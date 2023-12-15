Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AYX. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies raised their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.14.

Shares of AYX opened at $47.82 on Friday. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $70.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.16. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 31.59% and a negative return on equity of 187.36%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.24 million. Equities analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 14.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 7.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

