Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Cuts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 8,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $93.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.94 billion, a PE ratio of 73.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.95.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

