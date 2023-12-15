Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,963 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,500 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $435,417,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,611 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $234.27 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.38 and a fifty-two week high of $234.43. The stock has a market cap of $330.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.98.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

