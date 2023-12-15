Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.1 %

Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $11.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.78. The company has a market cap of $173.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of -0.37.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 149.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 10,809 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 259.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 49,791 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $79,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,980,000 after purchasing an additional 721,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 122.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,234,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 679,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

