Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.1 %
Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $11.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.78. The company has a market cap of $173.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of -0.37.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.
