Activest Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,106 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Fortinet by 99,008.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,404,000 after purchasing an additional 213,151,613 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,964,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at about $196,858,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Fortinet by 57.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,673,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $443,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,659 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,222,696. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.68.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $57.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.71. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

