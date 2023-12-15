Activest Wealth Management Invests $228,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $307.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.94 and a fifty-two week high of $309.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $286.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.81.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

