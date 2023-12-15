ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. ABM Industries updated its FY24 guidance to $3.20-$3.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.200-3.400 EPS.

ABM Industries Stock Down 10.2 %

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $46.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.40. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $53.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.74.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.22%.

Insider Transactions at ABM Industries

Institutional Trading of ABM Industries

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $279,004.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,596. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ABM Industries by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Get Our Latest Report on ABM

ABM Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.