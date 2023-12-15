ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on February 5th

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the business services provider on Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

ABM Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 56 years. ABM Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 26.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ABM Industries to earn $3.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

ABM stock opened at $46.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.08. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $279,004.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,596. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 53.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on ABM Industries from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. William Blair cut ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on ABM Industries from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on ABM Industries from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

