AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,498 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $154.94 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.92. The firm has a market cap of $273.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.48.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

