A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Citigroup

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.38.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AOS

A. O. Smith Stock Up 1.3 %

AOS opened at $80.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.27. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $55.41 and a 1 year high of $80.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $937.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.81 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 7.87%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In other news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $205,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,793.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $205,227.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,793.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $4,094,996.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,140.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,725 shares of company stock valued at $9,686,543 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A. O. Smith

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 98,060.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,147,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,962,000 after buying an additional 8,139,027 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 180.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,626 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth $58,846,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 184.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,074,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,283,000 after acquiring an additional 696,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 395.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 591,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,929,000 after acquiring an additional 472,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.