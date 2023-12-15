23,000 Shares in Strive 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:STRV) Acquired by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Strive 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:STRV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO owned approximately 0.27% of Strive 500 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Strive 500 ETF by 400.0% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Strive 500 ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Strive 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Strive 500 ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Strive 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Strive 500 ETF Stock Performance

STRV traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $30.31. 11,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,976. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.26. Strive 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $30.45.

About Strive 500 ETF

The Strive 500 ETF (STRV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive GBS United States 500 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the 500 largest companies across all sectors in the US equity market. STRV was launched on Sep 15, 2022 and is managed by Strive.

