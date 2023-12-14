Yann Louis Etienvre Sells 29,693 Shares of Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Stock

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) Senior Officer Yann Louis Etienvre sold 29,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.14, for a total transaction of C$805,868.02.

Celestica Stock Performance

Shares of Celestica stock opened at C$38.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of C$4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.85. Celestica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$14.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.01.

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.06. Celestica had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of C$2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.63 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 3.7591313 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Celestica from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Celestica from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

