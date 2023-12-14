X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 221,055 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the previous session’s volume of 82,305 shares.The stock last traded at $20.80 and had previously closed at $20.75.

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.16. The company has a market capitalization of $625.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.17% of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About X-trackers International Real Estate ETF

The Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (HAUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global real estate stocks, excluding the US, Pakistan, and Vietnam. HAUZ was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

