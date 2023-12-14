Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.32

Shares of Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.32 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.32 ($0.02), with a volume of 1986655 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.55 ($0.02).

Wishbone Gold Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £3.63 million, a PE ratio of -135.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.01.

Wishbone Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wishbone Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gold production and trading activities in Australia. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and other metals. The company's projects include the Red Setter and Cottesloe projects located in the Patersons Range region of Western Australia; and the White Mountain project located in Queensland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wishbone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wishbone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.