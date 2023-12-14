Windsor Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Windsor Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 8.2% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,300,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schoolcraft Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,121,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $472.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $365.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $442.77 and a 200 day moving average of $442.98. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $376.49 and a fifty-two week high of $472.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

