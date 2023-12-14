Windsor Capital Management LLC Takes Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,979 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total transaction of $1,085,180.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,538.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,535 shares of company stock worth $6,570,787 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NXPI opened at $221.33 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $150.90 and a 1-year high of $225.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.16 and a 200 day moving average of $199.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. On average, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.48.

View Our Latest Report on NXP Semiconductors

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.