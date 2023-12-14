Windsor Capital Management LLC Sells 266 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Windsor Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $87.03 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $94.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

