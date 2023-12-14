Windsor Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.6% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 208.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,358,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,973,000. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SPEM opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.27. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $36.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.