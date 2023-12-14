Windsor Capital Management LLC Has $10.81 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 3.7% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $10,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,277.8% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.64 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.23 and a fifty-two week high of $75.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.33.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

