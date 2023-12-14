Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $378,000 Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,987,000 after purchasing an additional 25,268,032 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $345,861,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $46.48. 3,400,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,131,301. The company has a market cap of $168.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WFC. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.84.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

