Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ WHLM opened at $4.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 million, a PE ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 0.58. Wilhelmina International has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $4.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.96.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $4.47 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLM Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Wilhelmina International at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

