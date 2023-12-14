Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International Trading Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ WHLM opened at $4.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 million, a PE ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 0.58. Wilhelmina International has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $4.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.96.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $4.47 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Wilhelmina International
Wilhelmina International Company Profile
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wilhelmina International
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- What is the dividend capture strategy? How to use it
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- How to choose a winning dividend investing strategy
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- How to pick the best dividend stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.