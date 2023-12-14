West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.407 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

West Fraser Timber Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of TSE:WFG opened at C$105.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$98.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$102.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.56 billion, a PE ratio of -175.58 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.51. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of C$88.61 and a 52-week high of C$121.66.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.23 by C$1.20. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of C$2.29 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 5.4279749 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$100.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

