Wedbush Boosts Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $360.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Wedbush from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ACN. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.84.

ACN opened at $343.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $317.95 and its 200-day moving average is $314.99. Accenture has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $345.20. The company has a market cap of $215.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,657,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Accenture by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,120,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

