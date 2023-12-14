WD-40 (WDFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 18th

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83.

WD-40 has increased its dividend by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. WD-40 has a dividend payout ratio of 65.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect WD-40 to earn $5.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.3%.

WD-40 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $240.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 49.93 and a beta of -0.09. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $157.52 and a 1 year high of $245.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. The company had revenue of $140.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.20 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 32.81%. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of WD-40 from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WD-40

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,786,000 after buying an additional 103,949 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

