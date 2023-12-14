WD-40 (WDFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 18th

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFCGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83.

WD-40 has increased its dividend by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. WD-40 has a dividend payout ratio of 65.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect WD-40 to earn $5.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.3%.

WD-40 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $240.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 49.93 and a beta of -0.09. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $157.52 and a 1 year high of $245.76.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFCGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. The company had revenue of $140.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.20 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 32.81%. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of WD-40 from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WD-40

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,786,000 after buying an additional 103,949 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

