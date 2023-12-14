Wallace Advisory Group LLC Sells 225 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on APH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH opened at $96.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.02. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $96.78.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

